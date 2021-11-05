Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family murdered in Hoshangabad, role of someone close to family suspected

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family- a man, his wife and son- were found murdered in Banapura town of Hoshangabad district on Thursday night, police sources said on Friday.

The incident came to light after neighbours went to the deceased’s house to call him to celebrate Diwali.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Namdeo, 35, his wife Sunita Namdeo and couple’s 12-year-old son Divyansh.

Police sources said that severe injuries had been found on the trio's heads. “It seems they have been attacked with sharp-edged weapons,” said a police officer.

The officer said that a case of murder had been registered against unidentified assailants and investigation was on.

According to police, Yogesh Namdeo used to run a pan-kiosk near his house, while his wife used to run a grocery shop and flour mill at home.

“One of neighbours went to Namdeo’s house to call him to celebrate Diwali. He found the trio lying in the pool of blood. He immediately informed the police,” the officer said.

The officer added that the role of someone close to the family was suspected.

