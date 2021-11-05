Madhya Pradesh: Three including a girl burnt alive in traveler-container collision in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three including a 16-year-old girl were burnt alive in a road mishap after a traveler of pilgrims going from Indore to Mathura collided with a standing container on the highway in Barkheda village of Chanchoda, Guna.

The collision to severe that the traveler caught fire and three people were burnt alive inside.

Over 13 people who received serious injuries were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

However, further casualties are yet to be reported.

According to the locals, the traveler was overcrowded and lost balance, resulting in the collision.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 11:09 AM IST