Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Five Injured After SUV Engaged In MP Poll Campaigning Overturns In Sagar District

Representational Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and five injured when an SUV engaged in campaigning for a BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly polls overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Monday.

Eight persons were travelling in the SUV when it overturned between Bargron Barkheda and Joon villages on Saturday evening, Rehli police station in-charge Manish Tripathi said.

Three of the victims succumbed to their injuries at a hospital on Sunday, while five are undergoing treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Ahirwar (40), Santosh Ahirwar (59) and Lakhanlal Ahirwar (65), the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

A purported video shot after the accident showed pamphlets and other campaign materials of BJP candidate Gopal Bhargava from the Rehli assembly constituency scattered on the road.