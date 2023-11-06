 Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Five Injured After SUV Engaged In MP Poll Campaigning Overturns In Sagar District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Five Injured After SUV Engaged In MP Poll Campaigning Overturns In Sagar District

Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Five Injured After SUV Engaged In MP Poll Campaigning Overturns In Sagar District

Three of the victims succumbed to their injuries at a hospital on Sunday, while five are undergoing treatment, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and five injured when an SUV engaged in campaigning for a BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly polls overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Monday.

Eight persons were travelling in the SUV when it overturned between Bargron Barkheda and Joon villages on Saturday evening, Rehli police station in-charge Manish Tripathi said.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Dead Man With Both Ears Cut-Off Found Hidden In Hill, Tantric Murder Suspected
article-image

Three of the victims succumbed to their injuries at a hospital on Sunday, while five are undergoing treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Ahirwar (40), Santosh Ahirwar (59) and Lakhanlal Ahirwar (65), the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

A purported video shot after the accident showed pamphlets and other campaign materials of BJP candidate Gopal Bhargava from the Rehli assembly constituency scattered on the road.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: People Fed Up With BJP Hooliganism, Says Mandhwani
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"The Public Will Answer Them" Says Kamal Nath As Jyotiraditya Scindia Predicts Congress' Downfall

Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Five Injured After SUV Engaged In MP Poll Campaigning Overturns In...

Madhya Pradesh: Three Killed, Five Injured After SUV Engaged In MP Poll Campaigning Overturns In...

MP: Congress Gains Power By Fake Guarantees To Turn States Into 'ATM Of One Family', Says Union...

MP: Congress Gains Power By Fake Guarantees To Turn States Into 'ATM Of One Family', Says Union...

MP Elections 2023: 'Tyagi Ki Party ₹100 Cr Degi, Account Ready Rakhna..' Minister Narendra Tomar...

MP Elections 2023: 'Tyagi Ki Party ₹100 Cr Degi, Account Ready Rakhna..' Minister Narendra Tomar...

Overheard In Bhopal: About Wayward Ma’am, Bitter Foe, Putting Bee On Files & More...

Overheard In Bhopal: About Wayward Ma’am, Bitter Foe, Putting Bee On Files & More...