MP Election 2023: People Fed Up With BJP Hooliganism, Says Mandhwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Mandhwani, Congress candidate from Indore-4, campaigned in the Lodhipura area of the constituency. He was accompanied by Congress leader Madhusadan Bhalika while visiting ward no. 69 and reaching out to the people. People welcomed and showered love on him. He interacted with the residents and heard their concerns about various localities.

Candidates of BJP and Congress intensified their campaign in Indore-4 constituency and are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Both candidates are promising to provide better facilities to the public after winning the election.

People complained about the demolition done to their houses for the smart city project and said that they did not get compensation. Mandhwani assured them to resolve the problem after the Congress government is formed. He said that people are fed up with the hooliganism of BJP leaders and incumbent MLA of the constituency.

The current MLA did not do any development in the constituency and people will teach BJP a lesson in the polls. Madhwani’s wife Sarda Madhwani and daughter-in-law Nikita Agrawal also campaigned for his victory. They went door-to-door and reached out to the women of the constituency.

Various organisations promise Gaur their cooperation

Malini Gaur, BJP candidate and MLA from Indore-4, campaigned along with MP Shankar Lalwani in the Sindhi and Sikh majority ward no. 66 of the constituency. She was welcomed and given a picture of Ahilya Bai Holkar by the people.

The Sikh community along with Sindhi Samaj Indore, Pujya Sindhi Maha Panchayat, Pujya Shikarpur Sindhi Samaj, Pujya Jacobabad Trust, Pujya Larkana Sindhi Panchayat, Larkana Dharamshala and Bal Mandir Trust, Ropaha Sindhi Panchayat, Dwarka Puri Sindhi Panchayat welcomed Gaur and promised her cooperation in all the works of Sanatan Dharma and national interest.

The campaign started from Dhobi Ghat and then she went to Rajbagh, Guru Nanak Colony, Triveni Colony, Prem Nagar, Larkana Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Vasudev Nagar and other colonies of the constituency.

