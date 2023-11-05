MP Polls: Narottam Mishra Accuses Kamal Nath Of Cheating Datia, Asks 'Why Were Development Projects Diverted To Chhindwara?'

Twitter

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday accused MP Congress chief Kamal Nath of cheating Datia and giving it a step-motherly treatment.

Addressing a campaign rally here, Mishra said Kamal Nath and Congress are the culprits of Datia and asked him to answer to the people as to why he had stopped the development plans of the district during the 15 months tenure of his government and took them to Chhindwara.

“Will he publicly apologise for his sin? What gift has Kamal Nath given to Datia in his 15 months of government? Why did Kamal Nath take the canal project worth Rs 2600 crore in Datia to Chhindwara? Answer why you got Datia Municipal Corporation rejected. Why did you stop the money for Datia Ring Road?” he asked.

He further added that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath come to Datia to ask for votes but practice hypocrisy in the name of development. “This time the public will teach such hypocrites a tough lesson so that they cannot lie in the future,” he said.

'Tell me one farmer's name whose loan Congress waived'

Mishra also attacked the grand old party on the matter of farmer loan waiver and said, “Kamal Nath ji was saying that Congress had waived off the loans of 72,000 farmers of Datia. Tell me the name of any farmer whose loan up to Rs 2 lakh has been waived off.”

Accusing the Congress leaders of telling white lies to get votes, he said, “Kamal Nath should tell what he had done for Datia in his government. Digvijaya Singh should tell what he had done for Datia during his 10 years of government. There was rule of dacoits in Digvijaya Singh's government. The people of Datia are not going to succumb to their threats."

