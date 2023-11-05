MP Elections 2023: Woman Interrupts BJP Candidate's Attack On Congress, Lists Work Done By MLA Arif Masood In Bhopal Central; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Bhopal Central assembly constituency Dhruv Narayan Singh was interrupted by a woman in the middle of his speech during a campaign rally while he was attacking sitting Congress MLA Arif Masood, alleging that he did not do any work during his tenure. It took Singh by surprise when the woman started listing development projects undertaken by Masood and he asked her to sit down.

A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

In fact, the video surfaced on social media on Saturday night in which Dhruv Narayan Singh was addressing a public gathering and was speaking of Congress’ failures in contributing to the development of society.

He asked the public, “Aisa vidhayak jo aapke liye kuch na kare, use ravana karna hi theek hoga na (It would be better to see off the kind po MLA who does nothing for you, wouldn’t it)?”

Replying to the politician’s allegations, a woman stood up from the crowd and said, “Unhone light lagwai hai, naliyan banwai hai (Congress has installed street lights and built drains).”

After listening to the woman, the BJP candidate shut her up saying, “She’s lying. You just sit down.”

The video is currently getting viral on social media. People are also leaving interesting comments below the video. Mixed opinions are received from the people, few are strongly supporting the woman and Congress party, while few are supporting BJP.

One of the users opined, “A woman voter overshadowed a BJP candidate.”

While the other wrote, “Everybody knows about the development done by Congress. Congress has not only brought development but also took it to the next level.”

