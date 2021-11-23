Madhya Pradesh: Three die after bullet rams into trolly in Hoshangabad

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Three died in a road mishap on Bareilly Road in Pipariya when a bullet bumped in a paddy-laden trolley.

The accident was so horrific that two bike riders died on the spot. A third critically injured person died before reaching the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, said SI Mahesh Dhruve.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Ayush of Markadhana, 20-year-old Deepak and 22-year-old Saurabh of Kalmesara.

The incident took place on Bareilly Road in Pipariya of Hoshangabad district at 8 pm on Monday night.

A bullet entered the paddy-laden trolley (MP 05 AJ 0329) from behind, standing on the main road.

All the three were taken to the Community Health Center, Pipariya where two died on the spot and the third in the hospital, said SI Mahesh Dhurve.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:36 AM IST