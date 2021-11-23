Madhya Pradesh: Women and Child Welfare Department officials, cops stop child marriage in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising the officials of police and those of the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) stopped the wedding of a minor girl on Sunday.

According to reports from Narwar area in ward number 2 in the city, the family members of a minor girl were marrying her off.

On getting information, a team of WCD along with the officials of the police department rushed to the spot and asked the family members of the girl to stop the wedding.

The family members said that the bridegroom’s party had already arrived and a lot of money was spent, so the wedding should be allowed.

The team member informed the girl’s family that child marriage is a crime and there is a provision for three years’ jail term for it.

The family members of the girl gave it in black and white that the girl will be married only when attains proper age.

They also convinced the members of the bridegroom’s party not to go for child marriage.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Green hydrogen production on anvil in state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:00 AM IST