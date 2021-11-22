Madhya Pradesh: Green hydrogen production on anvil in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renew Power Private Limited chief managing director Sumant Sinha called on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence here on Monday and discussed the possibilities of producing green hydrogen in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said state government is positive and sensitive about activities being carried out for environment protection. Sinha presented a sapling and book titled, Fossil Free, on renewable energy in India to the chief minister. The company is keen to set up a 50 kg tonne green hydrogen production unit in the state, which will be the first project of this capacity in the world.

Sinha said hydrogen produced from green energy is useful from point of view of environmental protection.

Considering the abundant solar and wind energy available in state, there is ample potential for green hydrogen production in state. Renew Power is ready to invest Rs 18,000 crore in the proposed project. This will provide employment to about 2,000 people.

Principal secretary, energy new and renewable energy, Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary, industrial policy and investment promotion, Sanjay Shukla, and Madhya Pradesh head of Renew Power Private Limited Keshav Kanungo were present at the meeting.

