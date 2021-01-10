Madhya Pradesh: Three-day Rashtriya Kala Utsav to be held in Bhopal from January 11

BHOPAL: The three-day Rashtriya Kala Utsav will be organised at RCVP Noronha Administrative Academy here from January 11. The fest is being jointly organised by NCERT and state school education department. During the fest, which has been organised since 2015, troupes from different states will present cultural programmes. The objective is to introduce school students from different states to art and culture of other states. In view of Covid- 19 pandemic, the fest will be held online this year.

The contests to be organised during the fest include music, singing, dance, classical and folk vocal recital, visual art, sculptor and making local toys. The 18 selected participants from the state will perform at studio of administrative academy, which will be beamed live to NCERT studio in Delhi. The visual art contest will be held at Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence, Bhopal.