Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three cops suspended for gambling in Pachmarhi

PTI
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three policemen, attached to a police training school, have been suspended on the charges of gambling in Pachmarhi, a hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, an official said on Friday.

Sub-inspector S John and constables Pradeep Dhakat and Ramratan Rajput, who were posted at the police training school (PTS) in Pachmarhi, were suspended recently, reserve inspector Anita Sivede said.

The trio were among 10 people who were caught gambling at a hotel in the intervening night of October 1 and 2, said Rooplal Uikey, Pachmarhi police's acting station house officer (SHO).

Another constable Neelesh Keer, who was also caught with the group, was placed under suspension earlier by the Hoshangabad Superintendent of Police, as he was attached to Hoshangabad police station, the official said.

Apart from the 10 persons caught at the time, the police have also booked hotel owner Vicky Khanna for permitting gambling activities at his establishment, he said.

All the accused have been booked under the Public Gambling Act, the official added.

