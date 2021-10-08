Madhya Pradesh: Three-day 'Siddha-Samaroh' begin at Tribal Museum

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A dance drama ëAadhya,í depicting a form of goddess Durga which predated the creation of the world, was staged on the open stage of the Tribal Museum on Thursday evening.

It was part of the inaugural day of the three-day concert Siddha-Samaroh, organised by Janjatiya Lok Kala and Boli Vikas Akademi to mark Navratri. It is the first event, open for the audience, after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written by Vinay Upadhyay, the dance drama was presented by Bharatanatyam dancer Manjumani Hatvalne† and her troupe from Bhopal.

In the presentation, it was said that† Aadhya is† the name of Uma or Durga. Aadhya is the story of the Parashakti which existed even before the origin of this world. Parashakti was divided into three Gunas - Satoguna, Rajoguna and Tamo Guna (Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar) and entrusted with the task of the creation of this universe. Lord Brahma was given the responsibility of the creation of the universe and Lord Vishnu and Lord Maheshwar were given the tasks of the operation and destruction of the universe.

The goddess Aadhya comes voluntarily in the form of ëArdhanginií and helps in the expansion of this universe.† Karthik Namdev designed its lights and costumes and set designed by Vishal Hatvalne.

The event ended with Bundeli devotional songs by Deepa Srivastava and her troupe of Bhopal. They also presented Languriya songs , which enchanted the audience.

Ustad Salim Allahwale accompanied them on harmonium, ustad Sabir Khan on dholak,†Sami Allahwale on Hand Sovin, Saulat Allahwale on organ pipe, Nandni Shrivastava and Mukta Prakhar on chorus. The concert was†streamed†live on the museum's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/zZI5x6xkuqo and Facebook page https://fb.me/e/1SqWIYEam.

