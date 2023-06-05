 Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown while bathing in Seoni pond, die
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Nai Dunia photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three of four children drowned while bathing in a pond in Devgaon village on Monday.

As per Nai Dunia, four children went to bathe in a pond. One boy named Anand Jhariya was sitting outside the pond, while the other three children entered the water to bath. Unfortunately, all three of them drowned in the deep water and lost their lives, while one child sustained injuries.

After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies of the three deceased children from the pond. The bodies were then taken for post-mortem examination, following which they were handed over to their respective family members.

The deceased children have been identified as Bharat Jhariya, Deepanshu Yadav and Aditya. This tragic incident has left the entire community in shock and grief.

The authorities are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

