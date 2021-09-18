Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested with fake seals of IG, SDM rank officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayodhya Nagar police on Saturday arrested three persons on the charges of preparing fake land record ownership certificates, government seals and also for forging signatures of government officials.

The police team found seals and certificates of Inspector General of police (IGP) Bhopal, SDM office, tehsildar office, Hanumanganj police station in charge, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, district court and several other government departments. The accused also possessed seals of village panchayat heads, said police.

Police also found 435 fake land ownership papers from possession of one of the accused. So far, six persons have been arrested including the arrest on Saturday. The accused sold one land to several persons using fake ownership certificates.

The accused have been identified as Hasib Khan, who was arrested from Gunga, Afsar Khan, 50, arrested from Ashoka Garden and Mashruruddin, resident of Budhwara. Afsar owns a printing press on Kotwali Road. Along with Mashruddin, he made fake seals and certificates.

Following a complaint filed by a resident of Ayodhya Nagar a few days ago, police had arrested Hemu aka Hemraj, 40, Azab Singh, 35, and Leela Bai, 62, all residents of Gunga. Based on their statements, more arrests were made on Saturday. Ayodhya Nagar police station in charge Pawan Sen said accused are on police remand.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:16 PM IST