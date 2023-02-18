e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of devotees fetch up at Tilak Sindoor fair in Narmadapuram

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day fair is going on at Tilak Sindoor in Itarsi Tehsil in Pachmarhi on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The fair began from Friday.

Thousands of devotees visited the ancient Shiv-Parvati temple in the area.

The devotees began to enter the holy place from Friday, which continued throughout the day on Saturday.

The devotees came from Nagpur, Amrawati, Akola, Bhoosawa, Chandrapur, Betul, Padhurna and Chhindwara.

The devotees offered prayers at Chouragadh, Bada Mahadev Bhoora Bhagat, Nandia, Gupt Mahadev, Jatashanker temples.

The officials of the district administration, the police and those of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) made all the preparations for the fair.

Collector Neeraj Singh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh and other officials were present at the Mela site.

The district administration made arrangements for the devotees visiting the Mela site.

The officials identified various places at the fair site. There was a sector magistrate, a medical officer and an official of the Public Health Engineering Department in each identified place.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh directed the officials to ban liquor in the Mela site.

A huge police contingent has been deployed at the place where the fair is going on.

