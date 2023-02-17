Madhya Pradesh: Collector tells officials to keep poor on mind while arranging for melas in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that the officials should make arrangements for a fair, like Sant Shiromani Ramji Baba, in such a way that the poor, too, can participate in it.

He made the statement at the valedictory function of the Shiromani Ramji Baba Mela that concluded on Thursday. He also said that arrangements should be made with the help of Mela organising authority and other resources.

President of the MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma said that the measures taken for the fair should be reviewed in the next meeting.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav said that it was the first fair which was held under the new council.

If there was no fault it would be removed in the next fair, she said, adding that the traders coming from other states with their produce would be given space at the Mela.

The students of various schools in the city presented cultural events at the fair from February 4 to 16. It was done with the efforts of Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey.

Besides cultural events, bullock cart race, wresting, boat-riding and Rangoli-making competitions were held as part of the fair. The winners were honoured.

