Madhya Pradesh: Collector asks officials to ensure security at ghats on bathing days in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the district peace committee was held on the premises of the collectorate on Tuesday for the ensuing religious and cultural events.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh presided over the meeting. Chairperson of the district Panchayat,Radhabai Patel, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh, additional collector Manoj Kumar Thakur, other officials and the members of the peace committee were present at the meeting.

The members of the peace committee gave suggestions for the festivals to be celebrated in the coming days. Singh directed the officials to pay attention to cleanliness during the festivals.

There should be proper drinking water facility and lighting arrangements; and the stray animals should be put under control, the collector said.

The electricity maintenance work should not be done during this period, he said.

According to him, there should be full proof security arrangements on the Ghats of the Narmada during those festivals when people take holy bath in the water body.

During the bathing festivals, home guards, revenue and police officials should be present on the banks of the river, Singh said, adding that traffic system should be smooth.

Additional collector Manoj Kumar Thakur suggested that the people should burn Holika only in those places where it is being done every year.

Thakur further said action should be taken against the anti-social elements during the festivals.