Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for attack on religious place in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three youths for trying to set afire a religious place in Sukhtawa area at Chowkipura on Sunday.

The accused set afire the properties of the shrine. A similar incident took place at Kheda Itarsi on January 9 this year.

Immediately after the incident, the police launched a search for the criminals by setting up three separate teams, superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh said.

The police took into custody the main suspect Avnish Pandey, resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh. At present, Pandey lives in a railway quarter in Itarsi.

When the police interrogated Pandey, he said his two associates Akash Tiwari, a resident of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Shiva Rai, a resident of Itarsi.

It was Tiwari who used to locate the religious shrines through Google and send their photographs to Pandey who attacked those religious places. For doing this, Pandey used to get money from Tiwari.

