Madhya Pradesh: Attempt to torch religious shrine in Narmadapuram village, properties damaged

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Representative Image
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A band of criminals tried to torch a religious place in Sukhatawa village under the Kesala police station in Narmadapuram on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The fire damaged some properties belonging to the shrine. The incident came to light when some people went to the religious place in Chaukipura area in the village on Sunday to offer prayers. A large number of tribal people live in the village.

Police station in-charge of Kesala, Ashish Pawar, told Free Press over phone that a case had been registered against some unidentified people and efforts were on to trace them.

According to reports, a group of people entered the place of worship by removing a window net and torched a few items.

The police further said during the preliminary investigation, it came to light that some locals were involved in the incident.

There were no traces of chemicals like petrol or diesel inside the shrine.

The town inspector said police teams were formed to identify and nab the miscreants. The police official, however, denied any tension in Chaukipura area because of the incident.

