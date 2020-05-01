Madhya Pradesh: Thousands labourers walk down from Maharashtra, stopped at Barwani border

Thousands of labourers reached Barwani border on foot from Maharashtra only to be stopped from the marching ahead.

Police stopped the migrant workers at state border as they tried entering into the state. At the Barwani border, the police told them that they will be screened and will be quarantined for 14 days. This annoyed them. “The state government is supporting rich people, their children are brought back from Kota by bus and they are not quarantined. But because we are poor, state government is not paying attention to us,” a labourer alleged. He said whereas on one hand, the state government is bringing back labourers stranded in other states, those who are reaching on their own are stopped at state borders.

The district administration has arranged for health screening and asked them to camp at the border till further instructions.

The state government has claimed to have brought back 35,000 labourers stranded in other states and plans to bring back 1.10 lakh labourers from other states.