Bhopal: 18 month old child defeats coronavirus, 13 more discharged from Chirayu Hospital

Amidst rising number of corona patients, many are being discharged from hospital in the state capital.

Fourteen corona patients including an 18-month-old child were discharged from Chirayu Hospital on Wednesday.

With discharge of 14 patients, the number of people cured and discharged from the hospital shot up to 160. Ten patients were discharged from Bansal Hospital and AIIMS.

According to CMD of Chirayu Medical College Dr Ajay Goenka, there are 300 patients in the hospital.

A few patients will be discharged daily, Dr Goenka said, adding that if the swab samples of a patient are found negative twice, he is discharged.

Suresh Chand Tripathi, Ranjana Tripathi, Tatsam Tripathi, Lakshmi Kori, Lakshita Kori, Dineshlal Sonriya, Sameer, Imran, Nikhil Chaurasiya, Pritee Maithil, Kiran Deshmukh, Mullo Bai, Vinod Suri and Julekha were discharged.