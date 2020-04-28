Besides coronavirus threat, Bhopal now faces water shortage

With soaring temperature, water scarcity started looming large in state capital. Many parts of the city are not getting adequate water.

People have to wait for hours to fill water for their daily use. This problem is grim in slums areas of state capital. Complaints of low pressure water supply are reported from colonies developed along the Hoshangabad Road. These residential colonies are supplied Narmada water. But due to non-maintenance of motors and other problems, residents here do not get sufficient water.

Similarly, Satellite Township in Kolar is also facing water shortage as Kerwan Water Project, which was launched to ensure adequate water supply only for Kolar, is not fully operational. Work of laying pipeline is pending in many areas.

However, when Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Parishad was in existence, corporators of respective areas, raised the issue of low pressure water supply.

BMC AE AR Pawar said that there is no water shortage problem as such in the state capital. If any complaint of low pressure supply is brought into notice, BMC team will address the problems. He further said, “We are keeping constant vigil on water supply during lockdown period so that people would not face any water shortage problems. Even we ensure water supply with tankers. Butat present tanker supply is not required in state capital.”