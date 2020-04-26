Coronavirus in Bhopal: Despite month-long lockdown, deaths, patients’ number up

BHOPAL: Nearly one month has passed since the lockdown to check the COVID-19 pandemic was announced, but there was no decline either in the number patients or that of deaths.

The number of patients has shot up to 2,100 and that of deaths to more than 100.

Nevertheless, when the lockdown began the number of patients was only six. But it is going up with each passing day.

The rising number of corona patients and that of deaths have sent the state government into a tizzy.

Besides MP, the corona pandemic is ripping through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

There happens to be no decline in number of patients, despite the state government’s efforts to stop the disease at all costs.

The disease afflicted doctors and policemen, and working for long hours to fight the virus, most of them are fatigued.

The government has begun to find out some new methods to deal with the pandemic.

A central team that visited Indore was satisfied with the way the disease is being tackled. Yet, the rising number of patients has unnerved the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold a video conference with chief ministers on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inform Modi about the corona-related situation in the state.

Lockdown may extended in Bhopal, Indore

During the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may seek extension of lockdown period in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Khargone after May 3.

Chouhan may seek permission to extend lockdown in the above districts if the number of corona patients does not decline by May 3.

Use best method: CM

In a video conference on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the officers to implement the best method available in the country to check the disease. Every district should have ICU facility and suspected patients should be quarantined, he said.