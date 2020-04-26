Indore man's Porsche ride ends in vain after security officials charge him with sit-ups for violating lockdown rules

Driving around the streets of Indore in a Porsche convertible car amid the government imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic did not go well for a young man.

The young man, who is identified as the 20-year-old son of Indore businessman Deepak Daryani was cruising down the traffic-free streets of Indore in a yellow two-seater convertible Porsche when the city's security council flagged down the car.

In the video uploaded on Twitter, the man is seen doing sit-ups after the security council team interrupted him for violating the lockdown rules.