Indore man's Porsche ride ends in vain after security officials charge him with sit-ups for violating lockdown rules

Driving around the streets of Indore in a Porsche convertible car amid the government imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic did not go well for a young man.
The young man, who is identified as the 20-year-old son of Indore businessman Deepak Daryani was cruising down the traffic-free streets of Indore in a yellow two-seater convertible Porsche when the city's security council flagged down the car.
In the video uploaded on Twitter, the man is seen doing sit-ups after the security council team interrupted him for violating the lockdown rules.
The man was also seen without a mask during the pandemic coronavirus.
However, his family has claimed that the security officials allegedly misbehaved with the young man even after he had a curfew pass and a driving license.
According to sources, the driver's father, Deepak Daryani has also filed a complaint with the police for what happened with his son.
Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients neared 25,000 on Saturday with fresh cases getting detected in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh among other places, but the government said the daily growth rate has dipped to 6 per cent and some states began relaxing some lockdown conditions by allowing more shops to open.
