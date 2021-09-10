Madhya Pradesh: This court of Vighnahartathat in Jabalpur returns no devotee unheard

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine a place with no Supreme Court, no High Court, but everyone pleading gets justice. The scene is of a special court held in Jabalpur. Cases are heard in this court, application is written and is read out before the judge. The court fee is also paid. The decision comes sooner or later depending on the merits of the case.

This special court is held in the Siddha Ganesh temple of Jabalpur and the judge is the Vighnaharta Lord Gajanan. People firmly believe that no one returns disappointed from Lord Ganesha from this temple.

Lord Ganesha temple built on the banks of Narmada in Jabalpur spends his whole day listening to the petitions of the poor and miserable. It is said that during the twelve-day-long celebration of Vinayak's birth, no one returns empty handed from his court.

People visit the Siddha Ganesh temple throughout the year, but the footfall increases significantly during Ganesh festival. Some pray for a job and some for a child. They write their prayers, which is read and heard by the priest of the temple in front of Lord Ganesha. Devotees offer coconut as a court fee.

The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with great pomp in this Ganesh temple of Jabalpur. Every day, Ganesha is adorned in different forms. Along with this, millions of coconuts are kept for wishing on Anant Chaturdashi. Havan is also performed.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:47 PM IST