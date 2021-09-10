Madhya Pradesh: National workshop on making eco-friendly Ganesh held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Zoology and biotechnology department of Government Girlsí Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) organised a national workshop on eco-Ganesh idol making under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell in collaboration with Roopantaran Samajik evam Jankalyan Sanstha (RSEJS).

The first technical expert Rajeev Pahawa, director, RSEJS, demonstrated idol making with clay. He elicited the story of Ganeshís origin and importance of use of clay instead of plaster of Paris for clean waterbodies and clean environment.

The second technical expert Dr Vikrant Shah, faculty, drawing and painting department, GGPGC, trained the participants in colouring the clay idol of Ganesh with organic colours in multiple colours and single colour. He also gave alternative options of ingredients readily available at home like turmeric, neel, kumkum, etc, in case of unavailability of organic colours.

Convener of the workshop Dr Leena Lakhani, head, zoology and biotechnology department, in her thematic introduction said that use of clay, organic colours and immersion of this home-made eco-friendly Ganesh idol in a Tulsi pot will save the environment from toxins generated during this holy festival. Dr Anita Manchandia said that the participants and the viewers will be able to shift to preparing idols easily due to their biodegradable appeal and will immerse them at home.

Workshop was presided over by principal Dr HL Anijwal. Introduction of the guests was given by Dr Saroj Ratnakar and vote of thanks was extended by Dr Pratibha Akhand. Technical support was given by Sheeba Khan and Shashwat Nigam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:35 AM IST