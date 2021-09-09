Viral infection alarming in Madhya Pradesh: 200% bed occupancy! Two to four kids share bed in public hospital

BHOPAL: Bed occupancy increased to over 200 per cent in government-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh due to heavy inflow of viral-affected children from neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and various parts of the state, according to doctors at several centres.

As per doctors two to four children suffering from viral fever are sharing a bed in various regions. Over 1000 children are viral infected each in Vindhya, Bhopal, Mahakoshal and Gwalior region, doctor said, adding that it is a matter of relief that it is not Covid infection. Beds with ventilators fully occupied and many children are on oxygen support in various referral hospitals attached to medical colleges in the state.

Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior sees influx of patients: Jaya Arogya Hospital attached to Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, has tremendous pressure on viral-infected children as this hospital covers three major regions—Gwalior-Chambal, Bundelkhand and also looks after the patients coming from neighboring states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr RKS Dhakar, medical superintendent of Jaya Arogya Hospital said, “A large number of viral-infected children are coming to Gwalior from neighbouring areas for treatment. We do not deny treatment to anyone. We have a lot of pressure from three major regions-- Gwalior-Chambal, Bundelkhand and neighboring states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. So bed occupancy here has reached 200 per cent.”

If the government increased the number of beds here, then there will be shortage of hands as interns and junior doctors as for two years, Pre-PG exams have not been conducted in the medical college due to Covid-19 and many are on verge of leaving College after completing their PG course, said Dhakar.

“A number of children have been diagnosed with viral fever here. However, people should not panic as it is not Covid and just seasonal viral. We have sufficient facilities for children in the hospital .” Dr Rajesh Tikka, HoD Pediatrics Kamla Nehru Hospital

20 kids on ventilator in Rewa

Dr Naresh Bajaj, HoD Pediatrics SS Medical College, Rewa, said, “ Two to four children are sharing one bed. So the situation is very serious. Twenty children are on ventilators and many children are on oxygen support. Over 1000 children are viral- infected in Rewa and other nearby areas in Vidhya regions.”

Nearly 20 children on oxygen support in Jabalpur

“There are eight bends with ventilators and all are occupied. Around 15-20 viral-infected children are on oxygen supports. All beds are occupied. The situation is under control in the Mahakoshal region. We have made elaborate arrangements for their treatment in hospitals so parents should not panic as it is seasonal viral.”

-Dr Avyacta Agrawal, HoD Pediatrics, NSB medical college, Jabalpur

