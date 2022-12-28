Madhya Pradesh: Thieves make off with foreign liquor from excise dept control room in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves made off with foreign-made liquor worth Rs 1.50 lakh from the control room of the Excise Department’s bungalow in the early hours of Wednesday, official sources said.

Sub-inspector of the excise department Suyash Faujdar said that the thieves broke open the control room and escaped with 30 cartons of liquor.He said that the Excise Department had registered a complaint at the Kotwali against the unidentified thieves. According to reports, the burglars entered the control room scaling the rear wall of the bungalow. The police are scanning the CCTV footage.

VIP area

PWD officers’ colony located in the heart of the city is known as VIP area. Senior officers, judges and police officers are living in the colony. The bungalow allotted to the Excise Department is located in an area which remains abuzz with activities. Behind this office, the residence of deputy superintendent of police Neelam Baghel is situated.

Four-wheeler used, over 3 thieves were involved

Sources said that more than three thieves were involved in the incident. They stole nearly 30 cartons of foreign-made liquor. The thieves may have used a four-wheeler to carry the stolen liquor.

Question mark over night patrolling

When the incident of theft was put up before excise officer Arvind Sagar, he said that he had been out of the city for some official work, but he came to know about the theft of liquor from the control. The police have been informed about the incident, he said.