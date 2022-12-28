Madhya Pradesh: Patwari gets five-years RI,told to pay Rs 20k as fine in Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court sentenced a Patwari (revenue official) to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. The official has been sent to jail.

The Lokayukta sleuths caught a Patwari (revenue official) who demanded a bribe from a villager for registering a well constructed in a farmland in the official records.

The Lokayukta police caught the Patwari while he was taking the bribe. According to reports, a resident of Katare Ka Purwa village, Neeraj Patel, complained to the Lokayukta (Sagar) on July 20, 2015 that he wanted to get the well registered in government records.

According to the complainant, Patwari Santosh Ahirwar demanded Rs 2,500 for doing the work. The complainant requested the Patwari to take Rs 1,800 and the officials gave his consent for it.

On July 21, the Lokayukta police got the voice of Ahirwar recorded through the complainant. A team of Lokayukta laid a trap on the grounds of the conversation between Ahirwar and the complainant. The team of Lokayukta reached the Patwari’s residence, and just as the complainant was going to give Rs 1,800 to the revenue official, the Lokayukta sleuths caught the revenue official.

