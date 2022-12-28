Madhya Pradesh: Sand miners attack forest guard in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sand miners attacked a forest guard and seriously injured him in the Bada Malhera area, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to reports, forest guard Pappu Charmakar and another person Janki Yadav were patrolling the Sadwa area on Monday night when they saw a sand-laden tractor-trolley which was coming from Darguan.

No sooner had Charmakar tried to stop the vehicle than its driver Parsudhan Yadav and his two accomplices attacked him with spades and rods. Charmakar who sustained severe injuries was rushed to a primary health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital. The police have begun to inquire into the case.