Madhya Pradesh: Registrar office printer out of order, work suffering in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district registration office which earns revenue worth crores of rupees every year has been lying defunct for over a month, official sources said. It has happened because of irregularities.

The office, which deals with purchase of more than 100 properties daily, has been without any work for the past one month.

The situation has come to such a pass that the printer at the office is out of order. For that reason, the copies of 700 registries could not be made, and there has not been registration of any new property.

Service provider Dangal Singh Patel who works in the office said that the records of properties are not available, as the printer has gone out of order.

As the server of the computer system is also out of order, people have stopped doing registries, he said.

For registration of any property, it is necessary to book a slot, but as the copy of registration is not available, the customers do not get their properties registered, Patel said.

Letters written for repairing printer

Registrar DC Batham said one month has passed since the printer went out of order. A printer brought from Bijawar has also gone out of order, he said, adding that a letter has been sent to Gwalior office to bring a printer.

The prints of the registration papers, taken out of the printer, are so illegible that the customers refuse to take those prints, Batham said.

This is the reason that the work in the office has come to a grinding halt, he further said.

Controversies galore

Many controversies have taken place in the registration office during the past few months. There had been a dispute between deputy registrar DC Batham and district registrar Pankaj Kori and it continued for a long time.

Pankaj Kori carried out a raid in the office and caught some outsiders who were working in the office. After that, there is no outsider working for the office. Besides, the office has a limited number of employees.

Kori had posted an in-charge deputy registrar Pritee Singh Chandra with Batham. As there is no coordination between Batham and Chandra, the work in the office is suffering.

The person who writes registry papers is also not cooperating with the officials. As a result, the work in the office has stopped.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Two boys drown in reservoir in Chhatarpur