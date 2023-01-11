Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break into Jain temple, decamp with idols and silver umbrellas in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men broke into the Chhatri Jain temple of Shivpuri on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday and decamped with idols and silver umbrellas, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that two thieves were caught on camera.

Shivpuri police officials said that the thieves broke the shutter of the temple to enter the premises and stole the idols of Lord Adinath and Shantinath. Official sources said that the idols were lustrous in appearance, due to which, it appeared to be made of gold to the thieves and thus, the thieves stole them to flee the spot.

The thievery came to light when the care-taker of the temple went there in the early hours of Wednesday, and saw that the shutter of the temple was broken. When he went inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, he realised that the idols were missing from there.

Apart from the idols, the thieves also stole cash money kept inside the donation boxes and two silver umbrellas. The locals are suspecting that the thieves belong to Shivpuri itself, as they appeared to be well-versed with the entry points as well as exit points of the temple, as evident in the CCTV footage.