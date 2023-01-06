Madhya Pradesh: Thief 'dances' and chews gutka after stealing cash and goods from a shop at Shivpuri, CCTV video goes viral

Viral Video/ Robbery | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a thief dancing after stealing cash and goods has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage from the site of robbery shows him dancing in a locked room and stop only after noticing the presence of the CCTV. The accused who is absconding was then see consuming gutka in the premises of the store in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri area. Watch video:

FIR filed. Search to arrest accused underway

Following a complaint from the store owner where the robbery took place, the police have started a search operation to arrest the thief. The accused has been identified as Golu Yadav, a resident of Khaiyadhana village.

"CCTV was damaged by thief"

The FIR was filed on Thursday, January 5 by owner Somi Jain. Jain referred to the CCTV data and told cops that Golu had entered the store by breaking the lock and stayed there for about three hours. "The thief damaged the CCTV DBR,” said Somi Jain while noting that it was repaired later.