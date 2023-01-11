Madhya Pradesh: 'They are our own people...will request them to end stir', says Narottam Mishra on Karni Sena protests

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has reacted over the demonstration being done by Karni Sena in Bhopal. He said that members of Karni Sena are our own people, not strangers and there is no enmity between us.

He also said that a discussion will be held with Karni Sena in a conducive atmosphere and the administration will request them to end the movement.

Notably, it has been a couple of days since the members of the Karni Sena are stuck to their demand for setting up a ministerial committee to study their 21-point charter of demands.

Kamal Nath is 'Palatnath'

The Home Minister also took a dig at Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for taking a U turn on obscene CD controversy and said, “It is for the second time that Kamal Nath has changed his statement. The entire state knew that Kamal Nath took U turn on waiving of farmer loans within ten days, showed his back to the promise of providing dearness allowance to unemployed youths and so on.”

Calling Kamal Nath ‘Palatnath’, he said that it is an old habit of his to take U turn from election promises.

Mishra further added that the Global Investors Summit going on in Indore will prove a milestone to Madhya Pradesh.

