Madhya Pradesh: The Chairman of Sahara India Group booked for cheating in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The chairman of Sahara India Group, Subrata Roy, along with the chairman of Sahara Credit Society and several others, was booked for cheating in Gwalior, by luring people with the promise of huge profits in different schemes of the company.

According to Additional SP Rajesh Dandotiya, a complaint by Sangeeta Aggarwal, resident of Harishankarpuram, and three other people who deposited a total of Rs 13.39 lakh in different organizations of the Sahara Company but did not receive their money back even after the maturity period had ended.

The accused have been identified as OP Srivastava, President of Sahara Credit Society, Sudhir Kumar Srivastava, Director of Sahara India Group, Karunesh Awasthi, Territory Manager VK Srivastava, and Area Manager Devendra Saxena. The police have registered an FIR against all of them at the Crime Branch police station.

