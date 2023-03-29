Madhya Pradesh: Man attacks elder brother with axe over petty dispute in Gwalior

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked his elder brother with an axe over a petty dispute in Dingiyapura area under Behat police station on Tuesday night, the official sources said on Wednesday.

Both brothers had a fight over selling Chaat.

When an altercation was going on between them, the younger brother got so angry that he picked up an axe and attacked the elder one.

The man hit his brother with the axe several times. After committing the crime, the accused escaped. The injured was rushed to a hospital. When the police came to know of it, they registered a case against the culprit.

According to reports, SambliaKush, resident of Dangiapura, attacked his elder brother Rameshwar.

The son of Rameshwar, Netrat, sells Chaat from a handcart, but Samblia was opposed to it.

After completing his day’s business, when Netram returned home at night, Samblia began to hurl abuses at him.

As the Netram could not bear the abuses of his uncle, he called his father, Rameshwar. A big fight ensued between the two brothers. Meanwhile, Samblia picked up an axe and hit Rameshwar with it.

In-charge of Behat police station said a case had been registered against the culprit and the police are searching for the culprit.