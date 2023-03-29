Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to have stoppage in Gwalior on Scindia’s request

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rani Kamlapati to Delhi bound Vande Bharat Express will now have a halt at Gwalior station, besides Agra.

The new stop was added after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to PM Modi, requesting a stop in his home town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station here on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference that day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said.

"PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi," the CM said.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman duped on pretext of religious rituals in Shahjahanabad