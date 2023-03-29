 Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to have stoppage in Gwalior on Scindia’s request
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to have stoppage in Gwalior on Scindia’s request

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to have stoppage in Gwalior on Scindia’s request

Earlier, Vande Bharat Express has stoppage only in Agra, but now it has stoppage in Gwalior too.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rani Kamlapati to Delhi bound Vande Bharat Express will now have a halt at Gwalior station, besides Agra.

The new stop was added after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to PM Modi, requesting a stop in his home town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station here on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference that day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said.

"PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi," the CM said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman duped on pretext of religious rituals in Shahjahanabad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to have stoppage in Gwalior on Scindia’s request

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to have stoppage in Gwalior on Scindia’s request

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1

A peek into Defence Forces' arsenal at Fauji Mela in Bhopal

A peek into Defence Forces' arsenal at Fauji Mela in Bhopal

Bhopal: Scared, female jumps off auto after driver takes her to wrong direction at Kohefiza

Bhopal: Scared, female jumps off auto after driver takes her to wrong direction at Kohefiza

Madhya Pradesh: Four Cheetah cubs born at Kuno is the first Cheetah batch born in India after 75...

Madhya Pradesh: Four Cheetah cubs born at Kuno is the first Cheetah batch born in India after 75...