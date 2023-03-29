Bhopal: Woman duped on pretext of religious rituals in Shahjahanabad

Bhopal: A woman was booked for allegedly duping a bank employee's woman of gold jewellery on pretext of religious rituals in Shahjahanabad on Wednesday.

The police added that the accused woman committee the crime on the pretext of performing religious rituals. Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Sourabh Pandey said that the complainant, Sonam Sanwale (28) is a home-maker, who resides in the Vajpayee Nagar of Shahjahanabad. Her husband is a bank employee.

On Monday, when Sanwale was alone at her house, a woman knocked her door an told her that she performs religious rituals to ward off negativity from people’s homes and invoke longevity for the woman’s husband.

Sanwale fell into her trap and called her inside the house to perform the religious rituals for her too. The woman asked for a sheet of paper, some raw rice, wheat and Sanwale’s gold ornaments. When Sanwale gave her the same, she then asked her to bring five of her sarees. When Sanwale went inside to get sarees, the woman shoved the gold ornaments inside her apparel.

As Sanwale got back with sarees, the woman wrapped the paper sheet inside the sarees and told Sanwale not to open it before 7 pm. When Sanwale opened the sarees at 7 pm, she was shocked to find gold ornaments missing.

Realising that she had been duped, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused woman.