Madhya Pradesh: Thanks to Hindu Panchang, marriage gardens remain unaffected amid coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: Thanks to Hindu Panchang, marriage gardens in the city are unaffected due to Covid-19.

Weddings in Hindu families will start from April 15. There is general perception that corona scare will disappear by then. So, there is big relief for owner of marriage gardens as well as for the government.

After ordering closure of schools, colleges, theatre, coaching institutions, gyms, fitness centres, the government closed marriage gardens, temples and museums and historical monuments in the state on Tuesday due to corona scare. They will remain close till March 31.

Owner of Vrindavan marriage garden Harish Patsaria told Free Press that there is no impact of Covid-19 on gardens because there are no Hindu weddings this month. According to Hindu Panchang, it will start from April 15. So, we don’t have bookings. “In other communities like Muslim, wedding will be held in this month but I don’t have such bookings,” Harish added.

Landmark Garden owner Rakesh Waramdani said they cancelled three bookings for weddings this month, which will be held in April. “We have 15 bookings in April. So, there is no worry for us,” he remarked.

“This is off season for Hindu weddings. We mostly do bookings for marriages in May and June,” Mahamaya Marriage Garden owner Sonia Soni said. “But it has affected small parties like birthdays and get-togethers. People are avoiding to organise such parties due to corona scare,” Soni added.

The Green Garden Sanjau Dusuaa manager said, “Neither had we booked nor we’ve cancelled bookings for marriages till now. I don’t know why it is happening this year. It may be due to Covid-19.”

