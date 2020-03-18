No social distancing for protesters: Amid coronavirus outbreak, CAA protests continue at Shaheen Bagh and Chennai

If the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was the country's biggest talking point at the turn of the year, the major topic at present is definitely the novel coronavirus. The virus which has claimed three lives in India and affected 151 people has also effectively shut down parts of the country.

But that does not mean that the CAA protests have been forgotten.

Indeed, in many parts of the country, protesters continue to sit in quiet rebellion against the controversial law and the associated National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

However, with the the World Health Organisation as well as the Indian government advocating social distancing, mass protests don't seem to be the best idea. In cognisance of the same, a protest at Chennai's Washermanpet was recently called off.

"Due to coronavirus spread and to support the state and the central government to contain the same, we have called off our protest," Latheef, an organizer of Shaheen Bagh Vannarapattai Anti-CAA NRC-NPR protest told ANI.