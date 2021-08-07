Madhya Pradesh: Thakur is working for poor, says minister’s representative

Khurai (Madhya Pradeesh): Representative of state urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur, Lakhan Singh Thakur, has said that the Annotsav Yojna will help the poor.

He made the statement at a Annotsav function held on the premises of Mahakali Temple on Saturday. He said that the poor would be given 10kg rations on the grounds of their eligibility.

The minister’s representative further said that the minister had done a lot of things for the development of Khurai area. He further said that the minster had worked for making basic facilities available to the poor.

The rations meant for the poor were sold in the market, but now, they are getting, he said, adding that the food grains meant for the poor were sent to Uttar Pradesh from Malthaun.

The minister took action against those who were involved selling rations in the market, he further said. Annotsav was organised at different ration shops in the city. The minister’s representative also distributed rations among 250 people.

Besides, a sum of Rs 100, 000 was transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the PM’s Housing scheme.