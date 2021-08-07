Madhya Pradesh: Sikhs to work for betterment of Sikligar, says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Sikh community would work to include Sikligar Sikh community to the mainstream of the society.

Sirsa was in Khargone to join a one day conference organized by Sikh Community at Shri Gurisingh Sabha in Khargone.

Expressing concern over the financial condition of the Sikligar Sikh community largely living in Kharone, Sirsa said people of Sikligar Sikh community were skilled in making weapons. “But, their skills have become their biggest problem, thanks to apathy of governments,” Sirsa said.

He further said that people from the Sikligar community wanted to join the mainstream of the society but no one was coming forward to help them.

“Sikligars are deprived of basic amenities. The administration is not helping them. How will they survive? Sikh society will now work for the betterment of Sikligar,” Sirsa said.

He assured people from Sikligar that if it was needed, the Sangat from Punjab would come to the district and would stand in support of Sikligar community’s rights.

Rajkumar Singh, Satnam Singh and Shyam Singh also addressed the conference and raised the demands that the government should give lands on lease to Sikligar and also dispose of criminal cases registered against Sikligar people.