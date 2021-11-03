Madhya Pradesh: Thakur hands over keys of houses to 50 beneficiaries

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Bhupendra Singh Thakur, handed over the keys houses to 50 beneficiaries in Khurai on Wednesday on the eve of Diwali.

The houses were built for the poor under Prime Minister’s housing scheme.

He also inaugurated the building of excise department and a godown. He also inaugurated several other projects.

Besides that, Thakur gave Rs 20,000 each to five and Rs 10,000 each to 25 beneficiaries under street vendor’s financial aid scheme.

Handing over the keys of houses to the beneficiaries, Thakur said that he would give keys of new houses to 121 beneficiaries.

Apart from that, houses would be made available at cheaper rates in the Housing Board colony.

There are only two cities in Madhya Pradesh, which have been chosen by the government of India for development work, and Khurai is one of them, Thakur said.

The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 175 crore for the development work of Khurai, he said.

The minister further said that as the Congress reneged its promises it had made to the youths of the state, the voters rejected the party.

As it is the season for sowing there is a shortage of fertiliser which comes from abroad, the minister further said.

Despite the shortage, 650 tonnes of fertiliser have been distributed among the farmers in Khurai, he said.

According to the minister, the fertiliser firms have raised the prices of manure, but the MP government has given subsidy of Rs 1,200 on each bag of fertiliser to the farmers.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 11:40 PM IST