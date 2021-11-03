Madhya Pradesh: Man commits suicide after killing wife in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide by hanging from a tree at a farm land in Jabalpur, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Doli Dadargawan village under Kundam police station of the district.

According to police, Punnu Sawarkar Barkade, 50, had a dispute with his wife Mangibai, 45, over some issue late Tuesday night. He attacked her with an axe and escaped from home.

The incident came to light after Barkade’s daughter woke up late at night and found her mother lying in a pool of blood.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the village and started searching for the accused.

The police said that Barkade was found hanging from a tree at his farm land.

“It is believed that he killed his wife and then he hanged himself,” said a police officer.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rural, Apurva Kiledar said that Barkade’s daughter and daughter-in-law were sleeping in another room when he killed his wife.

“His son lives in Gujrat. The preliminary investigation reveals that he was upset over his wife because of some issue. The couple again had a dispute on Tuesday night,” she said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

