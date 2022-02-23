Madhya Pradesh: Terms of MoU being finalised in Namibia on translocation of African Cheetahs

BHOPAL : The team of forest and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) officials that reached Namibia has started finalizing the modalities to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with agencies in South Africa, said forest official.

Principal Secretary, forest department, Ashok Barnwal and chief wildlife warden JS Chouhan along with other team members met secretary forest department of Namibia on Wednesday to finalise the modalities related with MoU.

“Final content for MoU is in the final stage. It was discussed with secretary of forest department of Namibia today,” communicated Barnwal.

Earlier, the team that had gone to Namibia had an agreement in principle related to translocation of African cheetahs. The MoU will be finalized with exact numbers of cheetahs that will be sent to Kuno National Park.

Sources confirmed that officials have agreed on bringing seven cheetahs in the first lot. Out of this number, four will be female and three male cheetahs are expected in the first lot.

Another team of field officials from Kuno National Park will be sent in the month of March for an intensive training of 10-15 days. The team that would be going to South Africa in the month of March includes CCF CS Ninama, director Kuno National Park Prakash Verma, SDO Amritanshu Singh, veterinary doctor Dr Omkar Anchal and two representatives from WII including research scholar and project monitor Vipin.

They will be given training on nature and behavior of cheetahs, their hunting style besides briefing them on how to handle them if they infiltrate human settlements.

Sources also confirmed that government has decided to bring African cheetahs by the month of May. In case if they could not be brought by the month of May then they will brought after the rainy season.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:05 PM IST