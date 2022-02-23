Now, Shramodaya Vidyalayas to run under School education department in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Shramodaya residential schools operating in the state will be run under education department instead of labour department.

The School Education Department is conducting necessary activities and smart classes for quality education, teacher training, in accordance with the spirit of the new National Education Policy and the students studying in Shramodaya Vidyalayas should also get the benefit of this specialization, said Chouhan. He was reviewing the operation of the Shramodaya residential schools on Wednesday

It is necessary that Shramodaya residential schools should be run by the School Education Department; the responsibility of its operation should be entrusted to an expert of repute in the field of school education, he added.

Chouhan said that better facilities should be made available in Shramodaya Vidyalayas of the state than CM Rise Schools. Wide publicity should be ensured to these schools, so that children of the working class of the state can join these schools in maximum numbers. It should be ensured to provide guidance to the students who have completed their studies from these schools for further studies.

CM said that this initiative being taken for the children of labourers in the state should become an example in the country. He said that he himself would visit these schools and interact with the children.

What is Shramodaya School: Shramodaya residential schools are being run in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Children of labourers are provided education from class 6 to 12 for free. Each school has a study capacity of 1,120 students. Along with free education, free reading material, uniforms, food, sports facilities are available to the students. At present 2,125 boys and 1,882 girl students are studying in these four schools. The results of class 10 and 12 in the year 2020-21 of all the four schools have been cent percent. Students from here have also been selected in the examinations like JEE, NEET etc.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:56 PM IST