Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is film-friendly state, come and shoot, says state government at DPIFF awards function

BHOPAL: Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shilpa Gupta presented Critics Best Actress award to Kiara Advani for her role in film, Shershaah . She presented Best Actor award to Aayush Sharma for his role in the film, Antim: The Final Truth.

It was part of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards presented in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) in Mumbai on February 20. Gupta was presented at the function.

The state government, of which Board is a part, has taken different initiatives to attract film tourism. “Government of Madhya Pradesh has introduced MP Film Tourism Policy - 2020 and we are getting good response from film fraternity both nationally and internationally. With Film Tourism Policy, Madhya Pradesh has become a film-friendly state,” Gupta said.

“We have a provision for offering financial incentives to all kinds of film projects under our film policy including films, web films, web series, TV serials, and documentaries. We have land banks available for setting up film city, studio, and post-production facilities with lucrative capital grant schemes to encourage investors for investing in MP,” she added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:03 PM IST