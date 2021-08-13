Madhya Pradesh: Ten more candidates file a petition demanding re-computation of MP Civil Judge cut-off marks

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Ten more candidates have filed a petition in High Court on Friday, demanding the re-computation of the cut-off list in MP Civil Judge- 2021 Preliminary examinations.

A few days back, High Court had admitted that six questions were wrongly answered so 255 candidates more will qualify preliminary examinations and now will be allowed to appear in mains examinations. But now, ten other candidate have challenged HC order and filed petition raising lacuna in method of computation by High Court.

Advocate Prashan Manchanda said, “Ten more students have filed petition seeking re-computation of cut-off list raising lacuna in the methodology adopted by High Court in computation. More students are set to appear in Main examinations slated in August 28 and 29.”

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:39 PM IST