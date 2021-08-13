Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur's notorious crook Bablu Panda killed in a gang war, over 30 rounds of bullets fired

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Notorious goon and history-sheeter Bablu Panda (51) of Jabalpur was allegedly shot dead in a gang war in Mandla on Thursday night.

At 11 pm near a Dhaba in Mandla, 30 to 35 rounds of bullets were fired at the accused and the gang.

According to Bijadandi TI Rajendra Burman, Bablu Panda was in Dashmesh Dhaba located in the Udaipur area when over 35 bullets were shot at him and his gang members in a gang war. The names of Rohit Sonkar, a resident of Barela Jabalpur, and his associate Amit have come to the fore in the murderers. Mandla Police is interrogating two suspects by taking them into custody.

Initially, it is being said that Bablu Panda has been hit by four bullets. The attack took place when he had reached the Dhaba with the henchmen of his faction. After shooting Bablu Panda, the accused killed slit his throat with a sharp weapon.

Bijadandi Police has arrested two people including Akash Sonkar, a resident of Beoharbagh Jabalpur. Both the accused are also injured. Bablu Panda had a cordial relationship with Akash Sonkar's mother. Akash Sonkar used to run a paan cart in Beauharbagh.

Rohit Sonkar and Amit had also involved Akash in the conspiracy to kill Bablu Panda. The crime was carried out under this conspiracy. One of the accused has suffered grievous injury. He is being shifted to the medical college. Mandla police will disclose this matter on Friday.

Reportedly, the murder was done to take possession of the gambling going on in the forest of Mandla. The name of Amit Tiwari Bhaiji, a resident of Jabalpur, has come up in the gang of Bablu Panda and Rohit. Sources say that Amit Tiwari of the Adhartal police station area used to give money to gamblers at 20% interest in gambling. A few days back, Bablu Panda had a dispute with Amit. It is said that Amit Tiwari was also present during the murder of Bablu Panda in the Dhaba.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:38 AM IST