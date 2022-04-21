Madhya Pradesh: Temperature falls in several cities in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp drop in day temperature, and a steep rise in night temperature was recorded in many parts of the state. Cloudy weather prevailed at various places in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Central and western districts of Madhya Pradesh, may experience thunderstorm and rain activities. Relief from the heat wave is due to approaching western disturbances, wind conditions and cloudiness over Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the central region of the country, said meteorological department officials.

Under the influence of the disturbances, light scattered rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms may occur over Madhya Pradesh during the next couple of days, said the official.

Thundershower coupled with lightning is likely at various divisions like Sagar, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts Katni, Jabalpur, Narsingpur, Chhindwara and Seoni in next 24 hours. Similarly, wind may blow at a speed of 22 kilometer per hour.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in several districts across the State with temperatures hovering over 42 degree Celsius. Heat waves swept across districts like Chhindwara, Ratlam and Nowgong. Satna sizzled at 42.9 degree Celsius, while Damoh and Umaria recorded 42.5 degree Celsius each. Sidhi recorded 42.8 degree Celsius. Rewa recorded 42.0 degree Celsius

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:51 PM IST